Abbott India Q2 Results Review - Rising Above Challenges: ICICI Securities
Steady growth despite hurdles; curtailed costs boost margins.
ICICI Securities Report
Driven by operating leverage, Abbott India Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 Ebitda margins zoomed 61 basis points YoY to 25.5% and were above our estimates (21.3%). Its revenue grew 8.3% (in-line with our estimates) despite challenges pertaining to recalls of digene gel and news of supply disruption for Cremaffin and Duphalac reported by media.
Abbott India’s growth profile is more in-line with Indian companies and better than pharma- multi-national corporations that are grappling with growth-led challenges.
We remain positive on the company given its exclusive focus on domestic formulations, strong return profile and a cash-rich balance sheet (Rs 19.5 billion at end- H1 FY24).
We raise our earning per share estimates for FY24/25 by 6%/4%. Maintain 'Buy' with a higher target price of Rs 29,200, based on 44 times FY25E EPS.
