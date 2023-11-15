Abbott India Q2 Results Review - Rich Valuations: Axis Securities
Changes in Estimates post Q2 FY24
Axis Securities Report
Abbott India Ltd. reported revenue growth of 8.3% YoY in Q2 FY24 (versus our expectations of 8% YoY), ahead of the Indian pharmaceutical market's 7% growth. A change in product mix, and a higher share of the antidiabetics, vitamins, and hormones which reported YoY growth of 10.7%, 12.7% and 12.2% respectively, resulted in higher sales growth.
However, this was partially offset by Mixtard and Novomix, which recorded 0.8% growth and 10.9% YoY de growth, leading to high single-digit topline growth to some extent.
In addition, growth in other key therapies such as anti-infective (-0.7% YoY) and central nervous system (+ 1.6% YoY) was that of IPM growth.
Duphaston (gynaecology) sales stabilised at Rs 376 crore, (Source: All India Organization of Chemists and Druggists) in Q2 FY24, registering a growth of 6.3% YoY.
Abbott India’s gross margins improved by 118 basis points QoQ due to changes in product mix (higher share of hormones and vitamins) and the fall in raw material prices.
It reported highest-ever quarterly Ebitda margins at 25.5%, up 150 bps QoQ due to improvement in gross profits.
The company also reported the highest-ever quarterly profit after tax of Rs 313 crore, recording 17.9% growth due to high operating profitability.
Outlook:
Abbott India‘s 'Beyond the Pill’ strategy, which includes consumer education, diagnosis, treatment, and compliance, is expected to lead to continued growth. Abbott India is growing 1.6 to 1.8 times faster than IPM on account of high brand recognition and an excellent product portfolio.
Key risks to our estimates and target price-
The launch of similar molecules in the same therapies may impact revenue growth.
Entry of more products into NELM may impact its profitability.
An increase in Royalty to parents may impact the company’s profitability.
