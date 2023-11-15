Abbott India Q2 Results Review - Rich Valuations: Axis Securities

Abbott India Ltd. reported revenue growth of 8.3% YoY in Q2 FY24 (versus our expectations of 8% YoY), ahead of the Indian pharmaceutical market's 7% growth. A change in product mix, and a higher share of the antidiabetics, vitamins, and hormones which reported YoY growth of 10.7%, 12.7% and 12.2% respectively, resulted in higher sales growth.

However, this was partially offset by Mixtard and Novomix, which recorded 0.8% growth and 10.9% YoY de growth, leading to high single-digit topline growth to some extent.