Abbott India Q1 Results Review - Growth Pace Accelerating: ICICI Securities

Abbott India Ltd. continues to fare better than its MNC peers who are struggling for growth in line with the market rate for last couple of quarters.

In Q1 FY24, Abbott grew 13.4% ahead of the market growth of 9% despite mandated price cut on National List of Essential Medicine products (26% of core portfolio sales).

Abbott India continues to surprise us on the margin front. Tight control on overhead costs fuelled a 330 basis points expansion in Ebtida margin and price hike on key products will likely further sweeten the margin profile Q2 FY24E onwards.

We remain positive on the company given its exposure exclusively in the domestic formulations space and strong balance sheet.

We raise our earnings per share estimates for FY24E/FY25E by 3%/5% respectively.

Maintain 'Buy' with a revised target price of Rs 28,300, based on 44 times FY25E earnings per share.