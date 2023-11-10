ABB India Q3 Results Review - Strong Gets Stronger; Upgrade To 'Buy': Yes Securities

Looking forward

ABB has seen exceptional revenue growth in nine months-CY23 and has clearly outgrown its peers maintaining strong profitability. With both base orders and larger orders expected to pick up, order inflow prospects seem promising incrementally even from Process Automation. Motion and Electrification have also maintained strong order inflow momentum.

While margin could moderate from Q3 CY23 levels on account of normalising of forex and commodity related gains, the company could exercise levers such an increasing service mix, benign commodity prices and technology leadership to compensate.

Also, ABB India seems incrementally attractive given sharp run-up in sector valuation given the company’s prowess in high-end cutting-edge solutions, focus on innovation, deeper penetration in the domestic market, strong support from the parent and increasing localization.

ABB is a key beneficiary of the pickup in the capex cycle. Penciling in richer margin profile and robust business outlook, we increase our CY23E/CY24E EPS estimates by 14%/13% respectively and roll over to CY25.

We upgrade it to 'Buy' (from 'Neutral') with a revised target price of Rs 5,200 valuing it at 60 times CY25 EPS of Rs 87.1.