ABB India Q2 Results Review - Another Quarter Of Solid Outperformance: Yes Securities

With a favorable product mix, higher service income and op-lev, the company was able to expand its margins by ~420 bps YoY.
ABB India Ltd. reported a robust quarterly performance, led by execution pickup across segments. With a favorable product mix, higher service income and operating leverage, the company was able to expand its margins by ~420 basis points YoY.
Order Inflow growth of 10% YoY despite low single digit growth for the base orders.
This was driven by double digit growth in electrification and process automation while robotics saw moderate flows on a low base. A strong operational performance and higher other income led to doubling of profit after tax YoY.
Looking forward
Given ABB India’s prowess in high-end cutting-edge solutions, focus on innovation, deeper penetration in the domestic market, strong support from the parent and increasing localisation, ABB is a key beneficiary of the pickup in the capex cycle.
The stock is currently trading at a price-to-earnings of 87 times/70 times CY23E/CY24E. Penciling in richer margin profile and robust business outlook, we increase our CY23E/CY24E EPS estimates by 17%/27% respectively.
We upgrade it to 'Neutral' (from 'Reduce') with a revised target price of Rs 4,539 valuing it at 70 times CY24 EPS of Rs 65 as we are of the view that the stock is richly valued at current levels.
