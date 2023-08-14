ABB India Q2 Results Review - Another Quarter Of Solid Outperformance: Yes Securities

ABB India Ltd. reported a robust quarterly performance, led by execution pickup across segments. With a favorable product mix, higher service income and operating leverage, the company was able to expand its margins by ~420 basis points YoY.

Order Inflow growth of 10% YoY despite low single digit growth for the base orders.

This was driven by double digit growth in electrification and process automation while robotics saw moderate flows on a low base. A strong operational performance and higher other income led to doubling of profit after tax YoY.