ABB India Q1 Results Review - Strong Outlook Intact: Prabhudas Lilladher
Strong revenue growth and healthy margins drives profitability.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We revise our earnings per share estimates by up 9.5%/up 9.6% for CY23/24E given strong order pipeline, sustainable margins and management’s focus on inorganic growth.
ABB India reported a strong quarterly performance with revenue growth of 22.5% YoY and Ebitda margins expansion of 229 bps YoY. Going forward, margins are expected to sustain at current level (Ebitdam- 11.8% in Q1 CY23) led by better price realisation and company’s focus on operational efficiencies.
Order inflow will continue its momentum for short cycle order from tier II/III/IV cities with customer focusing on quality products. Enquiry pipeline stands strong from high growth areas such as data center, renewables, electronics etc.
We remain positive on ABB given its-
diversified business model,
focus on high growth segments (electronics, data center etc),
strong order pipeline and
organic/inorganic growth.
The stock is trading at price-to-equity of 81.7 times /67.4 times/56.3 times CY23/24/25E.
