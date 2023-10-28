Aavas Financiers Q2 Results Review - Yields Under Pressure: Dolat Capital
We expect pressure on spreads to continue for the sector over the medium term.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Aavas Financiers Ltd. reported weak net interest income growth at 19% YoY (-2% QoQ) led by sequential decline in yields. Lower opex however limited impact on profit after tax (Cost/assets declined to 3.5% versus 3.9% in Q1).
Assets under management growth was in-line at 5% QoQ and 22% YoY. Yield decline was driven by both retention of existing customers and new customers coming in at lower rate.
Aavas Financiers' asset quality metrics were marginally higher (stage 3% up 4 bps QoQ), partly led by seasoning of non-home loan book.
We downgrade earnings by ~4% for FY24/25E led by lower spreads versus earlier. Rolling over to September-25E, maintain 'Accumulate' with target price of Rs 1750, valuing housing finance company at 2.9 times price-to-book value against return on asset/return on equity of 3.6%/16%.
Assigned multiple is lower versuss peers given its relatively modest growth and profitability metrics.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.