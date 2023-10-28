Aavas Financiers Q2 Results Review - Growth Momentum Continues; Spreads Decline: Nirmal Bang
Assets under management growth momentum strong, driven by micro, small and medium enterprise loans.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Aavas Financiers Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 net interest income/pre-provision operating profit/profit after tax stood at a variation of 3.1%/12.2%/10.8% versus our estimates due to higher than expected other income and lower operating expenses.
PAT grew by 14% YoY to Rs 1.2 billion on the back of 22.1% YoY growth in assets under management.
Aavas Financiers is confident of achieving 20-25% AUM growth; we build 22% in FY24E.
Reported spread declined to 5.29% (versus 5.6% in Q1 FY24) on account of higher competitive intensity impacting yields and higher cost of borrowings.
We expect borrowing from National Housing Bank in subsequent quarters to help control cost of funds and maintain spreads at ~5%. While opex is likely to remain elevated in FY24E (opex to AUM ratio of 3.7%), we expect operating leverage to play out in FY25/FY26E.
We marginally adjust our estimates and expect FY25E return on asset /return on equity at 3.2%/14.8%.
Maintain 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 1,935 at 3.4 times Sep-2025E adjusted book value per share (versus Rs 2,000 earlier).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.