Aavas Financiers- Focus On Sustainable And Scalable Growth: Prabhudas Lilladher

Aavas at its analyst meet showcased its ‘Vision 3.0’ which would mainly focus on scalability and standardization while governance, asset quality, profitability and growth, in that order, would remain priorities.

Key takeaway was that company wants to grow consistently with a runway of 10-15 years given large potential in affordable housing coupled with its capabilities in underwriting and technology/analytics.

While management did allay stakeholder concerns of senior management stability, it is imperative that all CXOs be with the company for long term. Promoters clarified again that they do not intend to sell any stake in the near term.

However, being private equity players we believe they would exit at some point which would be an overhang. We remain watchful as execution and mid-level retention are a key.