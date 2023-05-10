Aarti Industries, Westlife Foodworld, Kalpataru Power Transmission Q4 Results Review: HDFC Securities

Westlife Foodworld - Dine-in sustaining outperformance

Westlife Foodworld Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 performance was largely in line with estimates. Revenue, restaurant Ebitda (restaurant operating margin) and Ebitda (pre-Ind AS) were up by 22/34/27% YoY.

Same-store sales growth was at 14% on a double-digit increase in dine-in guest count. Restaurant operating margin expansion of 220 bps YoY to 24.5% (our estimate: 23.4%) was aided by underlying gross margin expansion of 370 bps YoY to 72%. The management has maintained its medium term guidance of high single-digit SSSG and 40-45 store addition yearly.

In the near term, we expect pressure margins for quick service restaurant companies on decelerating discretionary spending.

However, we believe Westlife Foodworld is better placed and we expect it to fare better versus its peers, given it is sustaining dine-in footfall; McD’s has a wide price offering that is well-supported by beverage; there are enough levers for margin expansion (full McCafe roll-out, menu expansion, etc.).