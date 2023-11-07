Aarti Industries Q2 Results Review - Sequential Improvement In Earnings; Maintain 'Hold': Systematix
Key growth comes from the Chinese, Asian, and some European markets.
Systematix Report
Aarti Industries Ltd.'s Q2 print was a culmination of subdued revenue (as expected) and sequential margin recovery (above estimate), implying a revival in the ensuing quarters. Consolidated revenue of Rs 14.5 billion (-14% YoY, +3% QoQ was in line) was the result of volume gains in several products, but challenges from inventory destocking and demand pressures from export markets persist.
Ebitda at Rs 2.3 billion (-13% YoY, +15% QoQ; above estimate) was up on volume expansion, stable-to-better realisations in some products and balanced contribution from regular and non-regular markets. Lower tax liability led to sequentially higher adjusted profit after tax of Rs 910 million (-27% YoY, +30% QoQ; above estimate).
Lower tax liability was the result of benefits from higher depreciation, exemptions, and accrual of deferred tax assets of Rs 90 million.
Aarti Industries anticipates a better H2 FY24 versus H1 FY24 and FY25 to normalize, considering the current pace of recovery. Taking into account the sequential margin improvement, balanced contribution regulated and non-regulated markets, along with demand resurgence from key end user industries, we have raised our Ebitda margin for FY24 by 100 basis points to 16% and for FY25 by 240 basis points to 20%. However, we have cut our FY24/25 revenue by 10%/6% to factor in the lower Q2 FY24 performance.
We have also cut our FY24 earning per share by 7% but raised it by 14% for FY25. Our target price revision to Rs 550 (previously Rs 483) stays unchanged at 24 times FY25E - price/earning along with our 'Hold' rating.
Key risks:
Slower-than-expected recovery in demand for discretionary products and lower offtake of value-added products.
