Aarti Industries Q2 Results Review - Sequential Improvement In Earnings; Maintain 'Hold': Systematix

Aarti Industries Ltd.'s Q2 print was a culmination of subdued revenue (as expected) and sequential margin recovery (above estimate), implying a revival in the ensuing quarters. Consolidated revenue of Rs 14.5 billion (-14% YoY, +3% QoQ was in line) was the result of volume gains in several products, but challenges from inventory destocking and demand pressures from export markets persist.

Ebitda at Rs 2.3 billion (-13% YoY, +15% QoQ; above estimate) was up on volume expansion, stable-to-better realisations in some products and balanced contribution from regular and non-regular markets. Lower tax liability led to sequentially higher adjusted profit after tax of Rs 910 million (-27% YoY, +30% QoQ; above estimate).

Lower tax liability was the result of benefits from higher depreciation, exemptions, and accrual of deferred tax assets of Rs 90 million.