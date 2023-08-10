Aarti Industries Q1 Results Review - Capex Outlay Intact Amid Persisting Challenges: Dolat Capital
Weak performance in Q1 FY24 was on restricted volumes on industry headwinds.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Aarti Industries Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 performance was weak (below estimates) as revenue/ Ebitda/profit after tax declined by 12%/ 28%/ 48% YoY; gradual recovery expected from H2 FY24.
Aarti Industries' management indicated FY24 Ebitda to be lower vs. earlier guidance of 15% YoY growth. Previous FY25 guidance of Rs 17 billion is likely to be revised down.
Capex outlay and timelines intact (Rs 25-30 billion over next two years) as management believes medium-long term outlook is largely unchanged and near term challenges are transient in nature.
We assign ‘Reduce’ rating with target price of Rs 480 (25 times FY25E) as slow ramp-up of capacities on demand challenges, coupled with high cash outflows on capex to weaken balance sheet and keep return ratios subdued (less than 10%)
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.