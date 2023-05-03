Aarti Drugs Q4 Review - Good Result With Strong Guidance: Centrum Broking

Aarti Drugs Ltd.’s Q4 FY24 result came above our estimate on all front, sales grew by 7% YoY (up 12% QoQ) to Rs 7.4 billion, mainly led by growth in the active pharma ingredient (10% YoY and 13% QoQ) and specialty chemicals (56% YoY and 29% QoQ).

On a sequential basis, the Ebitda margins improved by 196 basis points (flat YoY) to 12.6% due to operating leverage driven by improved capacity utilization.

Aarti Drugs' profit after tax for the quarter came in at Rs 562 million flat on YoY (up by 53% QoQ).

Further, commercialisation of majority capex from FY24 onwards, new launches and revenue recovery led by specialty chemical and API growth would boost earnings by 38% compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E.