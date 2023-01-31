Aarti Drugs Q3 Results Review - Below Expected Performance: Dolat Capital
Aarti Drugs' Ebitda margin at 10.6%, contracted 354 basis points YoY mainly on account of lower gross margin.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Aarti Drugs Ltd.'s Q3 FY23 earnings were below our estimates on all fronts due to lower than anticipated sales and a negative impact on margin due to active pharma ingredient price correction.
Revenues stood at Rs 6.6 billion, grew by 4.6% YoY and declined by 3.5% QoQ. Ebitda stood at Rs 707 million, declined by 21.5%/4.8% YoY/QoQ.
Aarti Drugs' Ebitda margin at 10.6%, contracted 354 basis points YoY mainly on account of lower gross margin. Profit after tax stood at Rs 367 million, declined by 37.1%/5.3% YoY/QoQ, due to lower operating performance and higher interest cost.
We downgrade our earnings per share estimates by 14%/19%/18.5% for FY23E/FY24E/FY25E, assuming lower-than-expected sales and Ebitda margin.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Syngene International Q3 Results Review - Growth Momentum Maintained: ICICI Direct
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.