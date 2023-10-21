Aarti Drugs Q2 Results Review - Sluggish Export Demand Impacts API Sales: Dolat Capital
Growth in APIs was lower than anticipated at 6.3% declined YoY in Q2 FY24 due to lower volume growth of 10%, geopolitical mcros.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Aarti Drugs Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 earnings were below our estimates due to lower than expected active pharma ingredient sales impacted by negative rate variance and sluggish demand.
Revenue of Rs 6.4 billion in Q2 declined by 6.7%/3.0% YoY/QoQ mainly on account of decline in active pharma ingredient/intermediate sales. Ebitda margin at 11.9% (below estimate) expanded by 110 basis points YoY mainly due to gross margin expansion on stabilising input cost while contracted 80 bps QoQ on lower sales.
We downgrade our earnings per share estimates of Aarti Drugs by 13.8%/14.2% for FY24E/FY25E, assuming lower-than-expected sales and Ebitda margin.
Rolling over to FY26, maintain 'Accumulate' with the revised target price of Rs 610 at 16 times FY26 price/earnings.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.