Aarti Drugs Q1 Results Review - Growth Outlook Remains Strong: Dolat Capital

Valuation

We believe that with input cost stabilising, coupled with benefits from ramp - up of existing and new facilities, earnings will grow at a 41% compound annual growth rate over FY23- 25E.

We maintain our 'Accumulate' rating with a revised target price of Rs 625 (at 17.5 times FY25E price/earnings). We assign higher multiple as the growth trajectory is expected to be healthy across segments.

Key risks: delay in capacity expansion plan, hindrance in sourcing key starting materials, higher than expected input cost.