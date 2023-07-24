Aarti Drugs Q1 Results Review - Growth Outlook Remains Strong: Dolat Capital
API and formulation segment drives revenue growth.
Dolat Capital Report
Aarti Drugs Ltd.'s Q1 FY24 revenue grew by 6.3% to Rs 6.6 billion (inline) majorly driven by strong volume growth of 18% in active pharma ingredients led by domestic market demand uplift partially offset by the downward rate variance.
Ebitda stood at Rs 841 million (inline). Ebitda margin at 12.7% expanded by 190 bps YoY mainly due to gross margin expansion on stabilizing input cost.
Valuation
We believe that with input cost stabilising, coupled with benefits from ramp - up of existing and new facilities, earnings will grow at a 41% compound annual growth rate over FY23- 25E.
We maintain our 'Accumulate' rating with a revised target price of Rs 625 (at 17.5 times FY25E price/earnings). We assign higher multiple as the growth trajectory is expected to be healthy across segments.
Key risks: delay in capacity expansion plan, hindrance in sourcing key starting materials, higher than expected input cost.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
