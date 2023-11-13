3M India Q2 Results Review - Steady Growth Momentum; Retain 'Buy': ICICI Securities

We remain positive on 3M India Ltd. post its Q2 FY24 performance as-

all segments posted YoY growth led by healthcare (+20% YoY), Ebitda margin expanded 590 basis points YoY due to lower commodity prices, operating leverage and cost saving initiatives, and continued demand traction in key end user industries.

The revival in industrial, infrastructure and automotive sectors is likely to augur well for most segments of 3M India. Thrust on higher localisation of electronic manufacturing also bodes well for 3M India.

An increase in localisation of mobile manufacturing is also expected to result in growth tailwinds for 3M India.

Consumer segment reported muted growth in Q2 FY24 but we model a gradual recovery in H2 FY24. We tweak our FY24-FY25E earnings to factor in H1 FY24.

Maintain 'Buy' with a discounted cash flow-based revised target price of Rs 37,000 (implying 65 times FY25E earnings per share; earlier target price: Rs 35,200).