3M India Q2 Results Review - Steady Growth Momentum; Retain 'Buy': ICICI Securities
Transportation and Electronics to drive growth ahead
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
We remain positive on 3M India Ltd. post its Q2 FY24 performance as-
all segments posted YoY growth led by healthcare (+20% YoY),
Ebitda margin expanded 590 basis points YoY due to lower commodity prices, operating leverage and cost saving initiatives, and
continued demand traction in key end user industries.
The revival in industrial, infrastructure and automotive sectors is likely to augur well for most segments of 3M India. Thrust on higher localisation of electronic manufacturing also bodes well for 3M India.
An increase in localisation of mobile manufacturing is also expected to result in growth tailwinds for 3M India.
Consumer segment reported muted growth in Q2 FY24 but we model a gradual recovery in H2 FY24. We tweak our FY24-FY25E earnings to factor in H1 FY24.
Maintain 'Buy' with a discounted cash flow-based revised target price of Rs 37,000 (implying 65 times FY25E earnings per share; earlier target price: Rs 35,200).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Eureka Forbes Q2 Results Review - Well On Course; Transformational Benefits Becoming Visible: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.