3M India Q1 Review - Sixth Straight Quarter Of 25%+ YoY Ebitda Growth; Re-iterate 'Buy': ICICI Securities
Transportation and electronics to drive growth ahead.
ICICI Securities Report
3M India Ltd. maintained strong growth momentum with eighth straight quarter of 11% plus revenue growth YoY and sixth straight quarter of 25% plus Ebitda growth YoY.
We believe the revival in industrials, infrastructure and automotive sectors augurs well for most segments of 3M India. Increase in localisation of mobile manufacturing is also expected to create additional growth opportunities for 3M India.
While consumer and healthcare segments have reported muted growth, we model recovery in both the segments in H2 FY24. Correction in commodity prices provide margin tailwinds in rest of FY24.
We maintain 'Buy' rating on 3M India with discounted cash flow-based revised target price of Rs 32,650 (52 times FY25E; earlier target price: Rs 29,150).
