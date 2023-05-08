360 ONE WAM Q4 Results Review -Muted Revenues, Other Income Lead To 23% Earnings Miss: Motilal Oswal

360 One Wam Ltd.'s Q4 FY23 profit after tax stood at Rs 1.6 billion, lower than our estimate of Rs 2.0 billion owing to negative 78 million other income versus our expectation of positive Rs 289 million.

Opex declined 21% YoY to Rs 1.85 billion, which was 3% lower than our estimate. Employee costs declined 26% YoY. The cost-to-income ratio fell 849 bps YoY to 47.1% (our estiamte: 44.6%).

Total assets under management rose 4.8% YoY to Rs 2.74 trillion, with continued focus on scaling up annual recurring revenue assets. ARR AUM grew 16% YoY to Rs 1.67 trillion. ARR net flows stood at Rs 59 billion for the quarter, while total net flows came in at Rs 70 billion.

FY23 revenue/profit after tax grew 12%/15% YoY to Rs 15.7 billion/Rs 6.7 billion.

The board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share (first interim dividend of FY24).

We have cut our earnings per share estimates largely to factor in lower retentions on 360 One Plus (erstwhile IIFL One) and lower other income for FY24/FY25.