360 ONE WAM Q4 Results Review -Muted Revenues, Other Income Lead To 23% Earnings Miss: Motilal Oswal
Gross AUM increased 5% YoY to Rs 2.74 trillion; mix favors ARR assets.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
360 One Wam Ltd.'s Q4 FY23 profit after tax stood at Rs 1.6 billion, lower than our estimate of Rs 2.0 billion owing to negative 78 million other income versus our expectation of positive Rs 289 million.
Opex declined 21% YoY to Rs 1.85 billion, which was 3% lower than our estimate. Employee costs declined 26% YoY. The cost-to-income ratio fell 849 bps YoY to 47.1% (our estiamte: 44.6%).
Total assets under management rose 4.8% YoY to Rs 2.74 trillion, with continued focus on scaling up annual recurring revenue assets. ARR AUM grew 16% YoY to Rs 1.67 trillion. ARR net flows stood at Rs 59 billion for the quarter, while total net flows came in at Rs 70 billion.
FY23 revenue/profit after tax grew 12%/15% YoY to Rs 15.7 billion/Rs 6.7 billion.
The board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share (first interim dividend of FY24).
We have cut our earnings per share estimates largely to factor in lower retentions on 360 One Plus (erstwhile IIFL One) and lower other income for FY24/FY25.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Union Bank of India Q4 Results Review - NII, Margins Disappoint; Asset Quality Improves: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.