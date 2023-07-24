360 One Wam Q1 Results Review - Strong AUM Growth; Higher Opex Dents Margins: Motilal Oswal

360 One Wam Ltd.’s total revenues for the quarter grew 8% YoY to Rs 4 billion. This is in line with our estimates.

Total opex grew 25% YoY and came in at ~Rs 2 billion, 12% higher than our estimates. Increased employee cost and ‘other expenses’ led to higher opex for the quarter.

Employee costs increased 22% YoY. The total employee stock ownership plan cost estimated ~Rs 1- 1.15 billion will be amortised over a period of seven to eight years. The cost/income ratio increased sharply by ~700 basis points YoY to 51.6% (our estimate: 46%).

360 One Wam's profit before tax for the quarter came in line with our estimates at ~Rs 2.3 billion (as ‘other income’ came in higher than expectations). However, profit after tax grew 18% YoY to Rs 1.9 billion. Reduction in overall taxes led to a profit after tax beat of ~6%.

Total assets under management is up 22% YoY to Rs 3.83 tonne, with continued focus on scaling up annual recurring revenue assets. ARR AUM was up 33% YoY at Rs 1.9 trillion.

The board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 4.

We broadly maintained our estimates for FY24/FY25. We retain our 'Buy' rating with a one-year target price of Rs 620 (based on 25 times March-25E earnings per share).