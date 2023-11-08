Real Estate Market Leaning Towards Sustainability, Says Report

In 2023, the office real estate market witnessed a significant shift towards sustainability, registering an 83% growth in green office stock, compared to 2016, a report by KPMG India and Colliers has found. The report notes that green buildings can lead to 35% reduction in emissions and 20% lower maintenance costs.

The report—Sustainable Real Estate: An Opportunity to Leverage—explores the rise of green building certifications, the growing influence of informed investors and consumers, and the importance of sustainable practices in the real estate sector.

The real estate sector is a major source of global carbon emissions, accounting for nearly 40% of the total emissions. By 2040, it is expected that roughly two-thirds of the existing building stock would continue to contribute to CO2 emissions.

As a result, the sector is now adopting sustainable practices and integrating sustainable solutions into operations across different phases of the project life cycle, with green buildings gaining momentum from both developer’s and occupier’s perspective, the report shows.

“About 56% of the stakeholders shared high importance for sustainable buildings since these may have 5–10% higher valuation, high occupancy rates and allow them to be better positioned to succeed in a rapidly changing market,” said Neeraj Bansal, partner, co-head and chief operating officer, India Global, KPMG.

Key Insights

Below are some key highlights from the report:

In India, 61% of the office market stock was green in 2023, reflecting a growing trend.

Of the surveyed real estate companies in the report, 94% acknowledged the potential of green buildings to boost valuation. This interest aligns with the increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings, given the projected doubling of global building floor area in the next three decades.

On the supply side, developers are making conscious efforts towards creating sustainable, commercial real estate by following prevalent green building rating systems such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design and Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment.

Penetration of Grade-A green office stock has been significant in metropolitan and tier-1 cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi-National Capital Region, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai and Pune, accounting for 421 million square feet.

About 16–26% of the existing ageing buildings in the top six cities have scope for upgradation to improve building performance.

Additionally, the report highlights that the top 10 office micro markets in India, including Bengaluru Outer Ring Road, Whitefield and SBD, Hyderabad SBD, Chennai OMR Zone1, Pune-Kharadi, Delhi NCR-Noida Expressway and Navi Mumbai, account for 62% of the country’s green building stock.

These micro markets are largely a part of suburban and peripheral areas that consist of newer developments. The vacancy levels in green buildings of most of these micro markets are lower than that of non-certified buildings, the report shows.

The report suggests that faster adoption of sustainability in real estate, green financing, innovations at portfolio level, and sustainable investment through dynamic policy making are important for the future of the sector. Provisioning better funding for sustainability research and development must also be increased.

"As the industry looks into the future, developers and investors alike are likely to remain focused on high-performing assets as more occupiers will scout for sustainable workspaces," said Badal Yagnik, chief executive officer at Colliers India.