House Rent In Indian Cities Jump By Double Digits, Bengaluru Tops List: Anarock

Bengaluru’s key areas have seen housing rents jump by over 20% year-on-year during the first quarter of 2023, according to data from Anarock Property Consultants Pvt.

The consultancy analysed monthly rents across prominent areas of the top seven cities—Hyderabad, National Capital Region, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai.

Across these seven cities, three regions that have witnessed the highest growth in residential rental value are from Bengauluru. Thanisandra Main Road and Marathahalli-ORR saw residential rental values go up by 24% each between Q1 2022 and Q1 2023, according to Anarock.

The IT hub's Whitefield area witnessed the second highest growth in rental value at 21%, in the same period.

“When it comes to rental demand and zooming rents, Bengaluru currently stands out among the top seven cities. We anticipate residential rental values in the IT capital's prominent markets to rise further by anywhere between 5-12% in 2023, depending on the location, property, builder-type and other aspects. In housing societies with limited supply but high demand, the rents could easily rise beyond 12%," said Prashant Thakur, senior director and head, research, Anarock.

Besides the prominent localities in Bengaluru, other cities also recorded notable growth in rental value, as the residential rental demand has soared ever since offices and schools reopened following the Covid-19 pandemic.