RBI Monetary Policy: Pause Or Pivot—Economists Weigh In

The MPC surprised everyone by keeping policy rates unchanged while keeping options open for future rate actions and maintaining a "withdrawal of accommodation" stance, said Dharmakirti Joshi, chief economist at Crisil.

Amid volatile global developments and tight financial conditions, the RBI will remain data-dependent on setting rates, Joshi said. It will also now want to carefully evaluate the consequences of a cumulative 250-basis-point rate hike since May 2022, which has been the fastest pace of hikes in the past decade, he said.

The monetary policy typically impacts the real economy with a lag of three to four quarters, with the full impact expected to slow growth and moderate inflation in FY24, Joshi said. The RBI is likely to respond by cutting rates towards the end of fiscal 2024.

With the ongoing transmission of the RBI’s rate hikes, Joshi said, nominal interest rates have moved well above pandemic levels across different market segments.