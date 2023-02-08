RBI Monetary Policy: Is This The Last Hike Of The Cycle? Here's What Economists Say

As in test cricket, the key question is whether the RBI is now set to declare an innings on its rate hike cycle, said Aurodeep Nandi, India economist and vice president at Nomura. The current rate hike of 25 basis points was in line with expectations, although we believe that the time is ripe for a change of stance to ‘neutral’ from the withdrawal of accommodation," Nandi said.

As such, the RBI Governor’s communication struck a somewhat hawkish note, flagging concerns on high core inflation, projecting headline inflation at 5.3% for FY24, projecting confidence on growth, and flagging that monetary policy conditions are still not as tight as pre-pandemic levels – which doesn’t bolt the door completely on further tightening, he said.

While this is appropriate posturing at a time of elevated global risks, the policy arithmetic has changed from "de facto" policy tightening to a distinctly data-dependent mode, according to Nandi, who expects a pause hereon.