Inflation Expectations Ease, Consumer Confidence Picks Up: RBI Survey

Inflation expectations showed signs of easing, even as consumer confidence gradually returns, according to the Reserve Bank of India's forward-looking survey.

Households’ inflation perceptions for the current period declined by 40 basis points, from the previous survey round, to 9.8% in November 2022, according to the Inflation Expectations Survey of Households.

The expectations for three months and one-year ahead also reduced by 40 bps and 20 bps to 10.4% and 10.8%, respectively.

Lowering of inflation expectations was broad-based across respondent categories for both three months and one-year horizon. The current survey round witnessed a decline in variation among respondents’ inflation expectations, especially for one-year ahead.

Among major products/services, more households expected higher inflation in food products and housing over the one-year horizon.