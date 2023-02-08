Capacity Utilisation Improves, Inflation Expectations Ease: RBI Survey

Capacity utilisation in manufacturing sector rose in the second quarter of the fiscal, even as inflation expectations for the current period eased and consumer confidence improved, according to surveys conducted by the Reserve Bank of India.

Aggregate level capacity utilisation for the manufacturing sector improved to 74% in the second quarter of FY23 from 72.4% in the previous quarter, the survey findings, released on Wednesday, highlighted.

The seasonally adjusted capacity utilisation for Q2 also increased by 20 basis points to 74.5% from its level in the previous quarter.