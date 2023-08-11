Zydus Lifesciences Q1 Results: Profit More Than Doubles Beating Estimates

India contributed 38% of the total revenue for the quarter. Total India's revenue grew by 6%.

Revenue from India's formulation business rose 9%, while that from the consumer wellness segment rose 0.3%.

Revenue from the North American formulation sales rose 57% to Rs 2,454 crore, contributing to 48% of total sales. The company filed four abbreviated new drug applications and received approval for 20 new products, including three tentative approvals, during the quarter. It also launched four new products.

Emerging markets and Europe formulation sales, which make up 10% of the revenue for the quarter, rose 30%.

Sales of active pharmaceutical ingredients rose 14%. This contributes to 3% of the revenue.

Research and development investments for the quarter stood at Rs 324 crore, which was 6.3% of the revenue.