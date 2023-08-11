Zydus Lifesciences Q1 Results: Profit More Than Doubles Beating Estimates
The pharmaceutical firm's consolidated net profit surged 110% year-on-year to Rs 1,087 crore in the June quarter.
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.'s first-quarter profit more than doubled, beating analysts' estimates.
The pharmaceutical firm's consolidated net profit surged 110% year-on-year to Rs 1,087 crore in the June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Friday. That compares with the Rs 843-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Sequentially, the profit jumped 266%.
Zydus Lifesciences Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 30% at Rs 5,140 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,912 crore).
Ebitda was up 112% at Rs 1,532 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,264 crore).
Margin at 29.8% against 18.3%. (Bloomberg estimate: 25.7%).
Other Highlights (YoY)
India contributed 38% of the total revenue for the quarter. Total India's revenue grew by 6%.
Revenue from India's formulation business rose 9%, while that from the consumer wellness segment rose 0.3%.
Revenue from the North American formulation sales rose 57% to Rs 2,454 crore, contributing to 48% of total sales. The company filed four abbreviated new drug applications and received approval for 20 new products, including three tentative approvals, during the quarter. It also launched four new products.
Emerging markets and Europe formulation sales, which make up 10% of the revenue for the quarter, rose 30%.
Sales of active pharmaceutical ingredients rose 14%. This contributes to 3% of the revenue.
Research and development investments for the quarter stood at Rs 324 crore, which was 6.3% of the revenue.
Capex for the quarter was Rs 220 crore.
Zydus Wellness Q1 Review - Decent Underlying Growth Though Margin Remains Under Pressure: ICICI Securities
"Strong execution and volume offtake drove revenue ramp-up in the US, while the India branded formulations business, adjusting for the NLEM (national list of essential medicines) impact, delivered solid 12% growth," Managing Director Sharvil Patel said.
The filing also said that:
Zydus Lifesciences retained its leadership position in nephrology, while in oncology, it was the fastest-growing company.
In India, consumer wellness and unseasonal rain during the first half of the quarter impacted the offtake of a key summer-oriented brand, Glucon-D®. However, the remaining portfolio posted near double digit growth.
US growth during the quarter was driven by new product launches and improvements in base business.
Shares of Zydus Lifesciences were down 1.38% at Rs 649.05 apiece on the BSE as of 1:05 p.m. after the results were announced, compared to a 0.34% decline in the benchmark Sensex.