BQPrimeEarningsZee Posts Surprise Q4 Loss, Vodafone Betters Bottomline—Earnings Wrap
ADVERTISEMENT

Zee Posts Surprise Q4 Loss, Vodafone Betters Bottomline—Earnings Wrap

Here are the corporate earnings by major companies announced after market hours on May 25.

26 May 2023, 8:22 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Zee Entertainment channels. (Source: BQPrime)</p></div>
Zee Entertainment channels. (Source: BQPrime)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. registered a surprise loss in the March quarter on account of loss from discontinuing operations and exceptional items, showed an exchange filing by the company on Thursday. The media major posted a single-digit rise in revenue for the period under review.

Vodafone Idea Ltd. narrowed losses during the three months to March 2023, better than average of estimates by Bloomberg-tracked analysts. The telecom saw only a minor uptick in revenue and profitability.

Here are the corporate earnings by major companies announced after market hours on May 25:

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 9.043% at Rs 2,112.11 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,063.96 crore)

  • Ebitda down 71.12% at Rs 151.73 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 266.66 crore)

  • Ebitda margin at 7.18% vs 22.63% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.9%)

  • Net profit loss of Rs 196.03 crore vs Rs 181.93 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 112.93 crore profit)

  • The company suffered a loss of Rs 123.14 crore from discontinuing operations and exceptional loss of Rs 89.97 crore.

Vodafone Idea Q4 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)

  • Revenue down 1.19% at Rs 10,532 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10,590 crore)

  • Ebitda up 0.70% at Rs 4,210 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,213 crore)

  • Ebitda margin at 39.97% vs 39.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 39.6%)

  • Net loss narrowed to Rs 6,419 crore from net loss of Rs 7,990 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,516 crore loss)

  • ARPU remained flat at Rs 135 quarter-on-quarter. The company incurred exceptional loss of Rs 22.4 crore on account of remeasurement or sale of leasehold land.

Emami Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 8.82% at Rs 835.95 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 816.21 crore)

  • Ebitda up 22% at Rs 200 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 172.10 crore)

  • Ebitda margin at 23.9% vs 26.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.1%)

  • Net profit down 60% at Rs 141.62 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 146.44 crore)

  • Net profit in the year-ago period had benefitted from MAT credit entitlement of Rs 287.79 crore.

MedPlus Health Services Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 30% at Rs 1,253 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,242.13 crore)

  • Operating profit up 56% at Rs 82 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 72.37 crore)

  • Ebitda margin at 6.5% vs 5.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 5.8%)

  • Net profit up 127% at Rs 27 crore

  • The company avail deferred tax benefit of Rs 18.78 crore during the March quarter.

Page Industries Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 12.78% at Rs 969.09 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,163.04 crore)

  • Ebitda down 49.71% at Rs 134.33 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 206.51 crore)

  • Ebitda margin at 13.86% vs 24.04% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.8%)

  • Net profit down 58.88% at Rs 78.35 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 136.35 crore)

  • The board approved fourth interim dividend of Rs 60 per share.

AIA Engineering Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 16.48% at Rs 1,273.56 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,265.13 crore)

  • Ebitda up 39.75% at Rs 315.74 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 296.42 crore)

  • Ebitda margins at 24.79% vs 20.67% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.4%)

  • Net profit up 37.95% at Rs 267.66 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 238.74 crore)

  • The company will pay a dividend of Rs 16 per share.

Steel Authority of India Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 5.29% at Rs 29,130.66 crore

  • Ebitda down 32.59% at Rs 2,924.16 crore

  • Ebitda margin at 10.04% vs 14.10%

  • Net profit down 53.24% at Rs 1,159.21 crore

  • The company saw an exceptional loss of 40.42 crore during the quarter. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share for fiscal 2023.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 37.16% at Rs 346.08 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 341.1 crore)

  • Ebitda up 49.48% at Rs 68.70 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 44.7 crore)

  • Ebitda margin at 19.85% vs 18.22% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.1%)

  • Net profit up 171.08% at Rs 27.65 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 22.65 crore)

  • The company will pay a final dividend of Rs 1.75 per share.

GMM Pfaudler Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 23.82% at Rs 865.95 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 812.43 crore)

  • Ebitda up 33.93% at Rs 96.20 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 121.03 crore)

  • Ebitda margin at 11.11% vs 10.27% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.9%)

  • Net profit up 139.84% at Rs 38.47 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 43.17 crore)

  • The company saw a lower deferred tax outgo at Rs 1.04 crore, compared to Rs 23.35 crore in the year-ago period. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per share for fiscal 2023.

Harsha Engineers International Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 6.83% at Rs 343.69 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 336.35 crore)

  • Ebitda up 5.43% at Rs 50.80 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 481.5 crore)

  • Ebitda margin at 14.78% vs 13.06% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.3%)

  • Net profit up 8.66% at Rs 32.62 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 29.05 crore)

  • The company will pay a final dividend of Rs 1 per share, with record date fixed as Sept. 21.

Triveni Engineering & Industries Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 53.08% at Rs 1817.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,247.45 crore)

  • Ebitda up 54.87% at Rs 264.32 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 222.90 crore)

  • Ebitda margin at 14.54% vs 14.37% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.9%)

  • Net profit up 86.34% at Rs 189.58 crore

  • The board approved a dividend of Rs 3.25 per share.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 17.15% at Rs 2,383.87 crore

  • Ebitda down 22.19% at Rs 326.10 crore

  • Ebitda margin at 13.68% vs 20.6%

  • Net profit down 21.26% at Rs 224.91 crore

  • The company announced a dividend of Rs 10 per share.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT