Zee Posts Surprise Q4 Loss, Vodafone Betters Bottomline—Earnings Wrap

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. registered a surprise loss in the March quarter on account of loss from discontinuing operations and exceptional items, showed an exchange filing by the company on Thursday. The media major posted a single-digit rise in revenue for the period under review.

Vodafone Idea Ltd. narrowed losses during the three months to March 2023, better than average of estimates by Bloomberg-tracked analysts. The telecom saw only a minor uptick in revenue and profitability.