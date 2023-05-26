Zee Posts Surprise Q4 Loss, Vodafone Betters Bottomline—Earnings Wrap
Here are the corporate earnings by major companies announced after market hours on May 25.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. registered a surprise loss in the March quarter on account of loss from discontinuing operations and exceptional items, showed an exchange filing by the company on Thursday. The media major posted a single-digit rise in revenue for the period under review.
Vodafone Idea Ltd. narrowed losses during the three months to March 2023, better than average of estimates by Bloomberg-tracked analysts. The telecom saw only a minor uptick in revenue and profitability.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 9.043% at Rs 2,112.11 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,063.96 crore)
Ebitda down 71.12% at Rs 151.73 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 266.66 crore)
Ebitda margin at 7.18% vs 22.63% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.9%)
Net profit loss of Rs 196.03 crore vs Rs 181.93 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 112.93 crore profit)
The company suffered a loss of Rs 123.14 crore from discontinuing operations and exceptional loss of Rs 89.97 crore.
Vodafone Idea Q4 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue down 1.19% at Rs 10,532 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10,590 crore)
Ebitda up 0.70% at Rs 4,210 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,213 crore)
Ebitda margin at 39.97% vs 39.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 39.6%)
Net loss narrowed to Rs 6,419 crore from net loss of Rs 7,990 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,516 crore loss)
ARPU remained flat at Rs 135 quarter-on-quarter. The company incurred exceptional loss of Rs 22.4 crore on account of remeasurement or sale of leasehold land.
Emami Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 8.82% at Rs 835.95 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 816.21 crore)
Ebitda up 22% at Rs 200 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 172.10 crore)
Ebitda margin at 23.9% vs 26.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.1%)
Net profit down 60% at Rs 141.62 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 146.44 crore)
Net profit in the year-ago period had benefitted from MAT credit entitlement of Rs 287.79 crore.
MedPlus Health Services Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 30% at Rs 1,253 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,242.13 crore)
Operating profit up 56% at Rs 82 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 72.37 crore)
Ebitda margin at 6.5% vs 5.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 5.8%)
Net profit up 127% at Rs 27 crore
The company avail deferred tax benefit of Rs 18.78 crore during the March quarter.
Page Industries Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 12.78% at Rs 969.09 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,163.04 crore)
Ebitda down 49.71% at Rs 134.33 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 206.51 crore)
Ebitda margin at 13.86% vs 24.04% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.8%)
Net profit down 58.88% at Rs 78.35 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 136.35 crore)
The board approved fourth interim dividend of Rs 60 per share.
AIA Engineering Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.48% at Rs 1,273.56 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,265.13 crore)
Ebitda up 39.75% at Rs 315.74 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 296.42 crore)
Ebitda margins at 24.79% vs 20.67% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.4%)
Net profit up 37.95% at Rs 267.66 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 238.74 crore)
The company will pay a dividend of Rs 16 per share.
Steel Authority of India Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 5.29% at Rs 29,130.66 crore
Ebitda down 32.59% at Rs 2,924.16 crore
Ebitda margin at 10.04% vs 14.10%
Net profit down 53.24% at Rs 1,159.21 crore
The company saw an exceptional loss of 40.42 crore during the quarter. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share for fiscal 2023.
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 37.16% at Rs 346.08 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 341.1 crore)
Ebitda up 49.48% at Rs 68.70 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 44.7 crore)
Ebitda margin at 19.85% vs 18.22% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.1%)
Net profit up 171.08% at Rs 27.65 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 22.65 crore)
The company will pay a final dividend of Rs 1.75 per share.
GMM Pfaudler Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 23.82% at Rs 865.95 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 812.43 crore)
Ebitda up 33.93% at Rs 96.20 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 121.03 crore)
Ebitda margin at 11.11% vs 10.27% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.9%)
Net profit up 139.84% at Rs 38.47 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 43.17 crore)
The company saw a lower deferred tax outgo at Rs 1.04 crore, compared to Rs 23.35 crore in the year-ago period. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per share for fiscal 2023.
Harsha Engineers International Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 6.83% at Rs 343.69 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 336.35 crore)
Ebitda up 5.43% at Rs 50.80 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 481.5 crore)
Ebitda margin at 14.78% vs 13.06% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.3%)
Net profit up 8.66% at Rs 32.62 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 29.05 crore)
The company will pay a final dividend of Rs 1 per share, with record date fixed as Sept. 21.
Triveni Engineering & Industries Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 53.08% at Rs 1817.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,247.45 crore)
Ebitda up 54.87% at Rs 264.32 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 222.90 crore)
Ebitda margin at 14.54% vs 14.37% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.9%)
Net profit up 86.34% at Rs 189.58 crore
The board approved a dividend of Rs 3.25 per share.
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17.15% at Rs 2,383.87 crore
Ebitda down 22.19% at Rs 326.10 crore
Ebitda margin at 13.68% vs 20.6%
Net profit down 21.26% at Rs 224.91 crore
The company announced a dividend of Rs 10 per share.