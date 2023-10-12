Zaggle Prepaid Share Price Falls Nearly 6% After Q2 Profit Tumbles

Shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd. fell on Thursday after its revenue and profit declined in the second quarter.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 73% year-on-year to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended September, compared to a net profit of Rs 7.6 crore in the June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

It expects revenue growth of 40–50% in the fiscal and an adjusted Ebidta margin between 11% and 13%.