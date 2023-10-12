Zaggle Prepaid Share Price Falls Nearly 6% After Q2 Profit Tumbles
The company's consolidated net profit fell 73% year-on-year to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended September.
Shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd. fell on Thursday after its revenue and profit declined in the second quarter.
The company's consolidated net profit fell 73% year-on-year to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended September, compared to a net profit of Rs 7.6 crore in the June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
It expects revenue growth of 40–50% in the fiscal and an adjusted Ebidta margin between 11% and 13%.
Zaggle Q2 FY24 Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue down 37% to Rs 118.5 crore.
Ebitda down 56% to Rs 7.94 crore.
Margins at 6.7% vs 9.63%
Net profit down 73% to Rs 2.05 crore.
The company expects revenue growth in the range of 40–50%
Expense for employee stock option plan to be around Rs 20 crore in the fiscal
Adjusted Ebitda margin before ESOP expense to be between 11% and 13%
Shares of Zaggle fell as much as 5.98% during the day to Rs 201.35 apiece. It pared losses to trade 2.22% lower at Rs 209.40 apiece, compared to a 0.11% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:31 a.m.
It has risen 32.3% since its listing on Sept. 21. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at one times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 73.16, implying that the stock maybe overbought.