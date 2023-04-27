Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect

This Thursday is set to be an IT-dominated one with Wipro Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., LTIMindtree Ltd., Mphasis Ltd. and Coforge Ltd. scheduled to announce their earnings for the three months to March 2023.

Wipro is expected to post a revenue of Rs 23,460.30 crore and a net profit of Rs 3,129.12 crore for the period under review, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Analyst consensus expects Tech Mahindra to report revenue and net profit of Rs 13,812.94 crore and Rs 1,322 crore, respectively.

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd. will also announce its results. The company is estimated to register a revenue of Rs 15,255.94 crore, and net profit of Rs 2,605.26 crore for the recently concluded March quarter.