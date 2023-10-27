Union Bank Of India Q2 Results: Profit Jumps Due To Fall In Provisions

The net interest income increased 10% to Rs 9,126 crore from Rs 8,305 crore in the year-ago period. As on Sept. 30, the net interest margin stood at 3.18%, up 5 basis points from the quarter ended June.

The bank's domestic advances grew 9.2% year-on-year to Rs 8.2 lakh crore during the quarter, propped up by a strong pickup in education and gold loans. However, the absolute share of the two segments in the loan mix was low.

Domestic deposits increased 7.4% to Rs 11.2 lakh crore in the second quarter. As of Sept. 30, the current account and savings account ratio stood at 34.6%.

The bank met the priority sector lending requirements as prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India, under which all banks have to lend 40% of the adjusted net bank credit towards agriculture, micro enterprises and other economically disadvantaged sections.

The share of loans disbursed to women by the bank was exceedingly well above the 5% benchmark set by the RBI under its PSL norms, according to the investor presentation.