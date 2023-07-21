UltraTech Cement Q1 Preview: Ebitda To Taper Despite Healthy Revenue Growth

UltraTech has already reported a consolidated volume growth of 20% for the April–June quarter. However, brokerages expect a dip in Ebitda and margin due to weaker realisation.

Net-sales realisation is expected to decline by 3.7% as all-India average cement prices declined in the past year, according to YES Securities (India) Ltd. Lower costs and heightened competition, as seen from a lack of pre-monsoon price hikes, "gives them (cement companies) much more support to maintain (lower) prices", Hetal Gandhi, head of research at Crisil Ltd. said in a report.

Muted cement prices are weighing down on Ebitda, with partial respite from lower fuel costs, according to ICICI Securities Ltd. The brokerage expects an Ebitda decline of 2.7% for UltraTech. The majority of benefits of lower costs are expected to kick in only by the second or third quarters of the current fiscal due an inventory lag.