TVS Motor Q2 Results: Profit Surges 32% On Higher Sales
Revenue rose 13% to Rs 8,145 crore.
TVS Motor Co.'s profit rose in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 on higher sales.
The Chennai-based two-wheeler maker's net profit increased 32% year-on-year to Rs 537 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Monday. That compares with the Rs 534 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
TVS Motor Q2 FY24 Earnings Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue rose 13% to Rs 8,145 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 8,167 crore).
Ebitda grew 22% to Rs 900 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 912.5 crore).
Ebitda margin at 11% versus 10.2% last year (Bloomberg estimate: 11.2%).
The company's two-wheeler sales rose 7% year-on-year to 10.31 lakh units, while three-wheeler sales fell 15% to 43,006 units in the quarter.
Shares of TVS Motor ended 1.25% higher at Rs 1,611.70 apiece before the results were announced compared with a 0.49% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.