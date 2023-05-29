Torrent Power, Adani Transmission, Ipca Labs, NHPC Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect
Here are the estimates of earnings by major companies scheduled to be announced today.
Power stocks will be in focus as Torrent Power, Adani Transmission and NHPC announce their earnings for the three months to March 2023 this Monday.
Torrent Power is expected to post a consolidated net profit of Rs 568.10 crore against a revenue of Rs 6,721.80 crore, shows consensus of estimated from analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Adani Transmission is estimated to post a net profit of Rs 717.50 crore, compared to a revenue of Rs 3,185.60 crore. Both Torrent Power and Adani Transmission are expected to see substantial gains to their bottom line and top line figures.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.