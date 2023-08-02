Thyrocare Q1 Profit Declines 20%, Thermax Sees Marginal Gain — Earnings Wrap
Thyrocare Technologies reported a 20% decline in first quarter net profit, missing estimates, while its revenues rose.
Consolidated net profit in the quarter ended June stood at Rs 17 crore compared to Rs 22 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to an exchange filing. A Bloomberg survey estimated a net profit of Rs 24 crore. Revenues rose 6% to Rs 135 crore from Rs 128 crore a year ago.
Thermax Ltd. posted a net profit of Rs 59.95 crore in the first quarter ended June, logging in a growth of 1.69% from the year-ago quarter, it said in a stock exchange filing. Revenue gained 16.8% to Rs 1,932.96 crore compared to Rs 1,654.48 crore in the quarter a year ago.
Thyrocare Technologies Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues are up 6% at Rs 135 crore vs. Rs 128 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 145 crore).
Net profit is down 20% at Rs 17 crore vs. Rs 22 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 24 crore).
Ebitda is down 5% at Rs 34 crore vs. Rs 36 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 40 crore).
Margins at 25.4% vs. 28.1% (Bloomberg estimate: 27.5%)
Bikaji Foods Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues are up 15% at Rs 482.05 crore vs. Rs 419.15 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 490.85 crore)
Net profit is up 163.9% at Rs 41.41 crore vs. Rs 15.69 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: 39.10 crore.)
Ebitda is up 114% at Rs 65.77 crore vs. Rs 30.72 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 67.80 crore)
Margins at 13.64% vs. 7.33% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.81%)
Thermax Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues are up 16.8% at Rs 1,932.96 crore vs. Rs 1,654.48 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,983.30 crore)
Net profit is up 1.69% at Rs 59.95 crore vs. Rs 58.95 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 111.90 crore)
Ebitda is up 37.6% at Rs 132.2 crore vs. Rs 96.03 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 148.82 crore)
Margins at 6.84% vs. 5.80% (Bloomberg estimate: 7.5%)
Anant Raj Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 98% to Rs 316.16 crore vs. Rs 159.39 crore.
Net profit is up 111% to Rs 50.12 crore vs. Rs 23.78 crore.
Ebitda is up 86% to Rs 59.52 crore vs. Rs 32.08 crore.
Ebitda margin at 18.8% vs. 20.1%
Dalmia Bharat Sugar And Industries Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is down 10% to Rs 833.89 crore vs. Rs 924.19 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,693.07 crore)
Net profit is up 24% to Rs 61.34 crore vs. Rs 49.27 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 224.22 crore)
Ebitda is up 9% to Rs 118.48 crore vs. Rs 109.02 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 657.63 crore)
Ebitda margin at 14.2% vs. 11.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.81%)
Deep Industries Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 39% to Rs 101.32 crore vs. Rs 73.15 crore.
Net profit is up 59% to Rs 31.01 crore vs. Rs 19.51 crore.
Ebitda is up 45% to Rs 42.99 crore vs. Rs 29.60 crore.
Ebitda margin at 42.4% vs. 40.5%
Metro Brands Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 15% at Rs 582.52 crore vs. Rs 507.95 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 601.97 crore)
Net profit is down 12% at Rs 93.5 crore vs. Rs 105.78 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 84.90 crore)
Ebitda is up 2% at Rs 186.59 crore vs. Rs 182.87 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 181.73 crore)
Ebitda margin at 32% vs. 36% (Bloomberg estimate: 30.19%)
Redington Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 26% at Rs 21,187.18 crore vs. Rs 16,803.14 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 20,022.95 crore.)
Net profit declined 22% to Rs 255.2 crore vs. Rs 326.34 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 315.85 crore)
Ebitda down 9% at Rs 419.18 crore vs. Rs 461.82 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 524.80 crore)
Ebitda margin at 2% vs. 2.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 2.62%)
Sansera Engineering Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 24% at Rs 660.10 crore vs. Rs 532.21 crore.
Net profit is up 30% at Rs 45.17 crore vs. Rs 34.78 crore.
Ebitda up 25% at Rs 114.3 crore vs. Rs 91.48 crore.
Ebitda margin at 17.3% vs. 17.2%
Syrma SGS Technology Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 54% at Rs 601.31 crore vs. Rs 389.34 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 570.33 crore)
Net profit is up 65% at Rs 28.33 crore vs. Rs 17.15 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 36.97 crore)
Ebitda up 10% at Rs 36.93 crore vs. Rs 33.56 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 51.30 crore)
Ebitda margin at 6.1% vs. 8.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 8.99%)
Ugro Capital (Consolidated, YoY)
Interest income is up 74% at Rs 161.49 crore vs. Rs 92.98 crore.
Net interest income is up 76% at Rs 92.68 crore vs. Rs 52.80 crore.
Net profit is up 244% at Rs 25.23 crore vs. Rs 7.34 crore.