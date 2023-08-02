Thyrocare Q1 Profit Declines 20%, Thermax Sees Marginal Gain — Earnings Wrap

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd. reported a 20% decline in first quarter net profit, missing estimates, while its revenue rose.

Consolidated net profit in the quarter ended June stood at Rs 17 crore compared to Rs 22 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to an exchange filing. A Bloomberg survey estimated a net profit of Rs 24 crore. Revenues rose 6% to Rs 135 crore from Rs 128 crore a year ago.

Thermax Ltd. posted a net profit of Rs 59.95 crore in the first quarter ended June, logging in a growth of 1.69% from the year-ago quarter, it said in a stock exchange filing. Revenue gained 16.8% to Rs 1,932.96 crore compared to Rs 1,654.48 crore in the quarter a year ago.