Tata Elxsi Q1 Results: Profit Dips 6%, Misses Estimates Amid Flat Growth
Revenue rose 1.43% to Rs 850 crore, while net profit fell to Rs 189 crore.
Tata Elxsi Ltd.'s revenue grew marginally in the April-June quarter, while its profit dipped and missed estimates.
Revenue for the design and technology services provider rose 1.43% over the previous three months to Rs 850 crore in the June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Monday. That compares with the Rs 878 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Tata Elxsi Q1 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue up 1.43% at Rs 850 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 878 crore)
Ebitda up 0.69% at Rs 251.5 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 253.5 crore)
Ebitda margin down 21 basis points to 29.58%. (Bloomberg estimate: 28.9%)
Net profit down 6.20% to Rs 189 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 201.3 crore).
Shares of Tata Elxsi closed 0.30% lower at Rs 7,710.85 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.80% higher at 66,589.93 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.