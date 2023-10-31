Tata Consumer Q2 Results: Profit Drops 7%, Revenue Up 11% Led By Domestic Food Business

Tata Consumer Products Ltd.'s net profit fell in the second quarter, but revenue rose mainly on the performance of its domestic food business.

The Tata Tea-maker's profit declined 7% over a year earlier to Rs 363.9 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 331.5-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Profit before exceptional items and tax was at Rs 505 crore, higher by 36%, reflecting growth in both the domestic and the international businesses despite higher investments behind brands and improved performance in non-branded business, the company said in a statement.

The group's net profit before exceptional items rose 24% to Rs 375 crore.