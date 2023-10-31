Tata Consumer Q2 Results: Profit Drops 7%, Revenue Up 11% Led By Domestic Food Business
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.'s net profit fell in the second quarter, but revenue rose mainly on the performance of its domestic food business.
The Tata Tea-maker's profit declined 7% over a year earlier to Rs 363.9 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 331.5-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Profit before exceptional items and tax was at Rs 505 crore, higher by 36%, reflecting growth in both the domestic and the international businesses despite higher investments behind brands and improved performance in non-branded business, the company said in a statement.
The group's net profit before exceptional items rose 24% to Rs 375 crore.
Tata Consumer Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 11% to Rs 3,733.8 crore as compared with the estimated Rs 3,716 crore.
Operating profit up 24% at Rs 537.1 crore against an estimate of Rs 523.7 crore.
Margin expanded to 14.4% from 12.9%. Analysts had pegged the metric at 14.1%.
The revenue growth was driven by underlying growth of 11% in India business, 8% in international business and 3% in non-branded business.
"During the quarter, our India tea business continued to benefit from our earlier interventions, resulting in a third consecutive quarter of volume-led growth," Sunil D’Souza, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Consumer Products, said in a statement. "In our salt business, we have seen consistent revenue growth and premiumisation at play." On a MAT basis, however, the tea and salt businesses saw a marginal share loss.
Shares of Tata Consumer closed 0.81% higher at Rs 900.6 apiece on the BSE before the results were declared, as compared with a 0.37% decline in the benchmark Sensex.