Sobha Q1 Results: Profit, Revenue Rises But Misses Estimates

Sobha Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, but missed analysts' estimates.

The real estate developers' profit increased to Rs 12 crore during the June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Monday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 35 crore for the April–June period.

Expenses rose by 61% to Rs 922 crore, while other income increased to Rs 31 crore from Rs 12 crore.