Sobha Q1 Results: Profit, Revenue Rises But Misses Estimates
Sobha's Q1 revenue was up 61% at Rs 908 crore, while margin was at 7% vs 13%.
Sobha Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, but missed analysts' estimates.
The real estate developers' profit increased to Rs 12 crore during the June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Monday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 35 crore for the April–June period.
Expenses rose by 61% to Rs 922 crore, while other income increased to Rs 31 crore from Rs 12 crore.
Sobha Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 61% at Rs 908 crore vs 564.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 937.6 crore).
Ebitda down 10% to Rs 65 crore vs Rs 72.6 crore.
Ebitda margin at 7% vs 13%.
Net profit at Rs 12 crore vs Rs 4.5 crore.
Revenue of the real estate segment rose 66% to Rs 714 crore, while the contractual and manufacturing segment revenue grew by 18% to Rs 205 crore.
Shares of Sobha closed 1.23% higher at Rs 602.05 apiece on the BSE as compared with a 0.35% rise in the benchmark Sensex.