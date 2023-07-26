Shree Cement Q1 Results: Profit Doubles, Beats Estimates

Shree Cement Ltd.'s net profit rose 104% in the first quarter, beating analysts' estimates.

The cement manufacturer's profit rose to Rs 572.3 crore in the June quarter in comparison to Rs 279.5 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the 376.7-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The surge in net profit was driven by a Rs 190-crore year-on-year increase in other income on account of a negative base in the same quarter last fiscal. The profit grew 8.8% sequentially.