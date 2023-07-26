Shree Cement Q1 Results: Profit Doubles, Beats Estimates
Shree Cement Ltd.'s net profit rose 104% in the first quarter, beating analysts' estimates.
The cement manufacturer's profit rose to Rs 572.3 crore in the June quarter in comparison to Rs 279.5 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the 376.7-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
The surge in net profit was driven by a Rs 190-crore year-on-year increase in other income on account of a negative base in the same quarter last fiscal. The profit grew 8.8% sequentially.
Shree Cement Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15% at Rs 5,064.8 crore vs Rs 4,414.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,673.8 crore)
Net profit up 104.8% at Rs 572.3 crore vs Rs 279.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 376.7 crore)
Ebitda up 18% at Rs 944.9 crore vs Rs 800.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 861.6 crore)
Ebitda margin at 18.7% vs 18.1% (Bloomberg estimate: 18.4 %)
Total sales volume increased 19% to 8.92 million tonnes from 7.50 MT in the year-ago period. Sales of premium products rose to 8.8% compared to 6.3% in the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal.
"The current macro-economic environment in the country combined with government focus is supporting growth for the cement sector," Managing Director Neeraj Akhoury said. "Our bold actions to grow ahead of the industry with a focus on organic growth, sharpening operational efficiencies & improve special product sales will continue to be executed in the coming years."
Capacity-Expansion Update
The company has announced a Rs 7,000-crore capex plan to add 7.3 MT of clinker capacity and 12 MT of cement capacity, to be funded by a combination of internal accruals and debt.
Clinker manufacturing plant of 3.65 MT in Pali, Rajasthan and cement capacity of a cumulative 6 MT in Pali and Etah, Uttar Pradesh.
Clinker manufacturing plant of 3.65 MT in Kodla, Karnataka, and cement capacity of cumulative 6 MT in Kodla and Bengaluru.
The capacity additions are expected to be completed by the end of FY25 and it will take the group’s cement capacity to 72.4 MT. The current cement capacity stood at 49.9 MT in India with a capacity-utilisation rate of 70%.
The board of directors has also decided to make strategic diversification in ready-mix concrete business with the plan to set up 5 RMC units by this financial year.
Shree Cement East Pvt., a wholly owned subsidiary, commenced trial production at its clinker grinding unit in Digha and Parbatpur in West Bengal with a cement capacity of 3 MT on June 29, 2023.
Shares of Shree Cement were trading 1.64% higher at Rs 24,069.45 apiece after the results were announced, compared to a 0.68% gain in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 at 12.16 pm. The stock rose 2.78% intra-day to Rs 24,340, the most in over two months.