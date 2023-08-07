Ramco Cements Q1 Results: Profit Falls 31.7%, Misses Estimates

During Q1FY24, the sale volume was 4.30 million tonne, compared to 3.34 million tonne in Q1FY23, with a growth of 29%.

But for the non-availability of sand in Kerala, supply disruptions due to rail accidents in Orissa and West Bengal, and an active monsoon in the Northeast, the growth in sales volume could have been better for the current quarter. The cement capacity utilisation rate for Q1FY24 is 79%.

Ebitda margin was affected due to elevated fuel prices and weak cement prices in the markets where the company operates.

Blended Ebitda per tonne for Q1FY24 is Rs 812 as against Rs 921 during Q1FY23.