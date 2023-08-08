Prestige Estates Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 30%, Revenue Declines 13%
Margin expanded to 31% versus 24% in the year-ago period, while other income rose to Rs 285 crore from Rs 73 crore.
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 30% in the first quarter, surpassing analysts' estimates.
The real estate firm's profit increased to Rs 267 crore in the quarter ended June as compared with Rs 205 crore in the year ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 138.6 crore.
Prestige Estates Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 13% at Rs 1,681 crore versus Rs 1,938.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,182.8 crore).
Ebitda up 14% at Rs 526.5 crore versus Rs 462.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 532 crore).
Ebitda margin at 31% versus 24%.
Net profit up 30% at Rs 267 crore versus Rs 205 crore.
Prestige Estates' other income rose to Rs 285 crore from Rs 73 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The expenses declined by 14% to Rs 1,558 crore.
Shares of Prestige Estates closed 2.5% higher at Rs 599 apiece on the BSE as compared with a 0.2% fall in the benchmark Sensex.