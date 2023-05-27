Power Finance Corp Q4 Results: Profit Rises 44% To Rs 6,128 Crore

State-owned Power Finance Corp. on Saturday posted an over 44% jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 6,128.63 crore in March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 4,295.90 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2022, according to a BSE filing.

Total income in the quarter rose to Rs 20,074.11 crore from Rs 18,873.55 crore in the same period a year ago.