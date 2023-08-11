PFC Q1 Profit Up 31% To Rs 5,982 Crore

State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Friday posted nearly 31% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,982.14 crore for June quarter FY24.

The company logged a profit of Rs 4,579.53 crore in April-June FY23, a BSE filing said.

Total income rose to Rs 21,001.44 crore in the quarter from Rs 18,544.04 crore in the same period a year ago.