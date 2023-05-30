Patanjali Foods, Adani Ports, Apollo Hospitals, Welspun Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Patanjali Foods Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. will be in focus today as they are expected to announce their quarterly earnings for January-March.

Indian ports operator Adani Ports will likely see its net profit gain to Rs 1,557 crore and revenue rise to Rs 5,067.4 crore, according to analysts' estimates calculated by Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, analysts expect a net profit of Rs 249.3 crore for Patanjali Foods, with a revenue of Rs 8,141 crore in the fourth quarter ended March, Bloomberg data showed.

Apollo Hospitals may clock a net profit of Rs 205 crore and a revenue of Rs 4,324.1 crore in the last quarter.