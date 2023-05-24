Nykaa Q4 Results: Profit Drops 72% On Higher Expenses, Muted Fashion Business

The fourth-quarter profit of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., the parent of online beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, fell due to high expenses and as inflation-weary shoppers curbed discretionary spending.

Consolidated net profit dropped 72% year-on-year to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 7.61-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.