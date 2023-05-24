Nykaa Q4 Results: Profit Drops 72% On Higher Expenses, Muted Fashion Business

BQPrimeEarningsNykaa Q4 Results: Profit Drops 72% On Higher Expenses, Muted Fashion Business
Revenue rose 34% to Rs 1,301.73 crore, aided by the beauty and personal care segment.

24 May 2023, 4:38 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Nykaa store.&nbsp;(Source: Nykaa investor's presentation)</p></div>
A Nykaa store. (Source: Nykaa investor's presentation)

The fourth-quarter profit of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., the parent of online beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, fell due to high expenses and as inflation-weary shoppers curbed discretionary spending.

Consolidated net profit dropped 72% year-on-year to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 7.61-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Q4 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue rose 34% to Rs 1,301.73 crore, aided by the beauty and personal care segment, as against an estimate of Rs 1,350.99 crore.

  • Operating profit rose 84% to Rs 70.7 crore, in line with estimates.

  • The margin came in at 5.4% vs. 4%. Analysts had estimated it at 5.2%.

Shares of the company ended 2.57% lower on Wednesday, as compared with a 0.34% decline in the benchmark Sensex.

