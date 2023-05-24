NMDC Q4 Profit Rises On Exceptional Gains, Biocon Beats Estimates—Earnings Wrap

Iron ore producer NMDC Ltd. reported double-digit growth on year in consolidated net profit for the recently ended March quarter despite a dip in revenue from operations, showing exchange filing from the company on Tuesday.

The steel ministry CPSE reported exceptional gains of Rs 1,237.27 crore. This included Rs 957 core from Monitoring Committee towards 10% of the amount withheld for the period Jan 1, 2019 to March 31, 2022, and Rs 279.67 crore profit on Strategic disinvestment of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd.