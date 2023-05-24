NMDC Q4 Profit Rises On Exceptional Gains, Biocon Beats Estimates—Earnings Wrap
Here are the earnings of major companies announced after market hours on May 23.
Iron ore producer NMDC Ltd. reported double-digit growth on year in consolidated net profit for the recently ended March quarter despite a dip in revenue from operations, showing exchange filing from the company on Tuesday.
The steel ministry CPSE reported exceptional gains of Rs 1,237.27 crore. This included Rs 957 core from Monitoring Committee towards 10% of the amount withheld for the period Jan 1, 2019 to March 31, 2022, and Rs 279.67 crore profit on Strategic disinvestment of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd.
NMDC Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 13.76% at Rs 5,851.37 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,510.02 crore)
Ebitda down 20.63% at Rs 2,162.35 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,993.93 crore)
Ebitda margin at 36.95% vs 40.15% (Bloomberg estimate: 36.2%)
Net profit up 21.7% at Rs 2,271.53 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,480.20 crore)
The company reported exceptional income of Rs 1,237.27 crore during the period under review. The board approved Rs 2.85 per share for the fiscal 2023.
Biocon Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 57% at Rs 3,773 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,615 crore)
Ebitda up 69% to Rs 997 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 862 crore)
Ebitda margin at 26.4% vs 24.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.9%)
Net profit up 31% to Rs 313 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 270 crore)
The board declared a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for the fiscal ended 2023.
JSW Energy Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 9.39% at Rs 2,669.97 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,267.85 crore)
Ebitda down 34.14% at Rs 745.32 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 605.7 crore)
Ebitda margin at 27.91% vs 46.37% (Bloomberg estimate: 26.7%)
Net profit down 67.86% at Rs 282.03 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 171.15 crore)
The company will pay a dividend of Rs 2 per share for the fiscal 2023. It also approved reappointment of Sajjan Jindal as chairman and managing director for five years, effective Jan. 1, 2024.
Dixon Technologies Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.82% at Rs 3,065.45 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,923.87 crore)
Ebitda up 32.23% at Rs 156.29 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 136.44 crore)
Ebitda margin at 5.1% vs 4% (Bloomberg estimate: 4.7%)
Net profit up 27.7% at Rs 80.62 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 70.7 crore)
The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per share.
Amara Raja Batteries Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.39% at Rs 2,429.44 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,622.80 crore)
Ebitda up 7.79% at Rs 237.34 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 378.50 crore)
Ebitda margin at 9.77% vs 10.1% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.4%)
Net profit up 41.04% at Rs 139.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 177.2 crore)
The company reported net exception loss of Rs 47.65 crore in the quarter on account of a fire at its Chittoor facility. It will pay a final dividend of Rs 3.20 per share for the fiscal 2022-23.
Ashok Leyland Q4 FY23 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue rose 33% to Rs 11,625.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 11,298.31 crore)
Ebitda rose 64% to Rs 1,275.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,168.24 crore)
EBITDA margin stood at 11% Vs 8.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 10.3%)
Net profit fell 17% to Rs 751.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 629.16 crore)
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 2.60 per share for the fiscal ended 2023.
Thyrocare Technologies Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.07% at Rs 135.88 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 136.2 crore)
Ebitda down 34.32% at Rs 24.69 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 33.75 crore)
Ebitda margin at 18.17% vs 28.79% (Bloomberg estimate: 24.8%)
Net profit down 41.2% at Rs 12.49 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 20 crore)
Galaxy Surfactants Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 7.45% at Rs 974.47 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,094.65 crore)
Ebitda down 7.21% at Rs 134.51 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 150.42 crore)
Ebitda margin at 13.8% vs 13.77% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.7%)
Net profit down 7.99% at Rs 90.53 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 111.03 crore)
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per share for fiscal 2023.
Polyplex Corporation Q4 FY23 (Consolidated. YoY)
Revenue down 11.6% at Rs 1,667.07 crore
Ebitda down 85.39% at Rs 55.37 crore
Ebitda margin at 3.32% vs 20.1%
Net profit down 93.34% at Rs 20.27 crore
The company will pay a final dividend of Rs 3 per share for fiscal 2023.
Metro Brands Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 34.97% at Rs 544.13 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 528.73 crore)
Ebitda up 10.57% at Rs 143.56 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 163.13 crore)
Ebitda margin at 26.38% vs 32.21% (Bloomberg estimate: 30.9%)
Net profit down 1.12% at Rs 68.74 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 79.06 crore)
Bikaji Foods International Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.49% at Rs 462.26 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 511.60 crore)
Ebitda up 52.39% at Rs 61.84 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 55.80 crore)
Ebitda margin at 13.38% vs 10.14% (Bloomberg estimate: 10.9%)
Net profit up 57.12% at Rs 38.29 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 33 crore)
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.75 per share.
Linde India Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17.96% at Rs 630.24 crore
Ebitda up 41.03% at Rs 185.75 crore
Ebitda margin at 29.47% vs 24.65%
Net profit up 50.42% at Rs 99.25 crore
The company announced a dividend of Rs 12 per share, including special dividend of Rs 7.5 per share, for 15 months ended March 2023.