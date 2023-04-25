Nestle Revenue Growth Accelerates, Helped by Price Increases
(Bloomberg) -- Nestle SA’s sales growth unexpectedly accelerated, bolstered by Purina and Friskies petfood and as the maker of Nescafe coffee raised prices further.
Sales rose 9.3% on an organic basis in the first quarter, Nestle said Tuesday, reporting one of its biggest beats versus analyst estimates in years. Demand was more resilient than expected as the maker of KitKat bars kept boosting prices near the highest rate in decades.
The beat is a boon for Mark Schneider, who has been facing more pressure in his seventh year as chief executive officer. Nestle shares have almost 9% in the past 12 months amid surging raw material and shipping costs.
Pet owners helped drive an increase of 16% in petcare revenue. The next biggest gains were in confectionery and coffee.
Despite very strong headline numbers, individual units betrayed some weaknesses: sales declined at Nespresso and Nestle’s vitamins, supplements and minerals business. Capacity constrains also weighed on the water brand Perrier.
Pricing rose 9.8% in the first quarter, slowing slightly from a peak in the three months through December.
The expectation-beating growth came amid a portfolio shakeup that was expected to weigh down short-term revenue growth. Nestle has been eliminating underperforming product lines to improve efficiency and profitability in the long term.
Nestle maintained its forecasts for organic sales growth, margins and earnings this year.
--With assistance from Claudia Maedler.
(Adds petcare in fourth paragraph)
