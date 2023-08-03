MRF Q1 Net Profit Rises Nearly Five-Fold To Rs 588.75 Crore

Tyre maker MRF Ltd., on Thursday, reported a nearly five-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 588.75 crore in the June quarter, driven by higher revenue and lower raw materials costs.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 123.6 crore in the first quarter of the last fiscal, MRF said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 6,440.29 crore as against Rs 5,695.93 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added.