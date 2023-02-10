M&M Q3 Results: Profit Jumps Aided By Strong Auto Sales, Low Base

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s profit rose in the third quarter, aided by higher sales in the automotive business.

The company’s consolidated net profit rose 25% over a year earlier to Rs 2,676.6 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 1,723.4 crore consensus forecast of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

M&M recorded its highest-ever quarterly group revenue and continued to lead in terms of revenue market share in the SUV segment for the fourth consecutive quarter.