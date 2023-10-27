Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results: Profit Rises 80%, Beats Estimates

Total sales grew 6.7% year-on-year and nearly 11% sequentially to 5.52 lakh units in the quarter. The growth was driven by the new model launches including Grand Vitara, Jimny and Fronx.

The margin expanded significantly due to softening commodity prices, improved utilisation of manufacturing capacity and increased share of SUVs in the overall sales.

The raw material cost as a percentage of net sales fell to 73.5% in the September quarter, as compared with 76.5% last year.

The higher scale of production due to abating semiconductor issues also led to improvement in profitability.

As a result of higher deliveries, pending bookings will nearly halve to 2.15 lakh units by October-end as compared with 4 lakh units at its peak.

Maruti Suzuki's management sees a high possibility of reaching production of 2 million units in the ongoing fiscal.